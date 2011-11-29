OSLO Nov 29 Statoil Fuel & Retail , an Oslo-listed chain of petrol stations, said on Tuesday pump prices in Poland were now "reflecting a more rational behaviour" after a price war, and also presented new financial targets.

"Statoil Fuel & Retail has a robust platform for further profitable growth in Central & Eastern Europe, aiming at expanding the network presence," the firm said in a statement ahead of its capital markets day on Tuesday.

It targets a return on capital employed above 13 percent after tax in the medium term, which is to be achieved through organic growth of 50-60 new stations per year, of which 40-50 will be in Central and Eastern Europe.

Statoil Fuel and Retail said it targets cost savings of 450 million Norwegian crowns ($76.54 million) by 2015 and that the firm has an ambition to reduce working capital by NOK 500 million.

The firm, the result of an IPO by parent company Statoil last year, operates some 2,300 petrol stations, many with convenience stores, across Scandinavia, Poland, the Baltics and northwest Russia.

