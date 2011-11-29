ANTWERP, Belgium Nov 29 The head of compressor and machinery maker Atlas Copco AB (ATCOa.ST) said on Tuesday Europe is likely to fall back into recession next year and that the company has a contingency plan for in case the euro zone should break up. "That we get a recession in 2012 in Europe is very close, likely," Chief Executive Ronnie Leten told Reuters on the sidelines of an investor conference.

But any recession in Europe would be milder than the one that followed the 2008 financial crisis.

The company would "definitely" need to reduce capacity in case of a recession in Europe, he said.

He said Atlas Copco had in June put in place a group-wide contingency plan for a possible break-up of the euro zone, though he did thing such a development was likely.

"We have a scenario in place, that we definitely have to reduce our production capacity. That’s for sure how do you do that. You have to reduce your manpower," he said.

(Reporting by Ben Deighton)

((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com)(+46)(0)(8 700 1134)(Reuters Messaging: anna.ringstrom.thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: ATLASCOPCO/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.