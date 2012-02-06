OSLO Feb 6 Seadrill

* Seadrill secured new contracts for the three jack-up rigs Offshore Mischief, Offshore Defender, and West Leda.

* The aggregated revenue potential is estimated at US$311 million inclusive of mobilization fees and assignment specific rig modifications.

* Offshore Mischief has been awarded contract by Equion Energia Limited in Colombia. The estimated revenue potential is USD$33.2 million for the firm 180-day period inclusive of US$1.7 million in mobilization and demobilization fees.

* West Leda is for a firm eighteen-month period. The contract is expected to commence late March 2012 in direct continuation from its current contract. The estimated revenue potential is approximately US$75.5 million inclusive of a US$1.8 million mobilization fee.

* Offshore Defender has been awarded a contract by Brunei Shell Petroleum Company. The estimated revenue potential is approximately US$202.5 million inclusive of US$9.0 million in mobilization fees and assignment specific rig modifications. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)