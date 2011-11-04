NEW YORK Aug 21 Accredited Home Lenders Holding Co LEND.O, a struggling subprime mortgage lender, on Tuesday said it has agreed to trade $1 billion of loans under a 90-day purchase agreement with an unnamed investor.

San Diego-based Accredited expects a final sale of the loans to take place by October, and said it has the ability but not the obligation to buy the loans back through mid-November. If said if it does not buy the loans back, the investor may keep the loans, with "limited recourse" to Accredited.

"If the market improves to a rational level, our intention is to repurchase these quality loans by mid-November and sell or securitize them," Chief Executive James Konrath said.

San Diego-based Accredited said it expects the transaction "will neither produce nor use any significant liquidity at

(the) time of funding."

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel)

