NEW YORK Jan 9 Chevron Corp. (CVX.N), the No. 2 U.S. oil company, reported on Tuesday that its fourth-quarter oil and gas production fell both in the United States and internationally, and it said it expects results in the quarter to be hurt by lower commodity prices.

The company said U.S. liquids and natural gas production fell almost 1 percent from the third quarter as planned project activity in the Gulf of Mexico continued into December.

Combined international liquids and natural gas production volumes were down 3.4 percent from the previous quarter.

U.S. crude realizations decreased by $11.72 per barrel, while international liquids realizations fell $11.05 per barrel, Chevron said. U.S. natural gas realizations fell by 51 cents per thousand cubic feet.

((Reporting by Bill Berkrot, editing by Ted Kerr; Reuters Messaging: bill.berkrot.reuters.com@reuters.net phone 646 223-6030)) Keywords: CHEVRON INTERIM/

