NEW YORK, Sept 9 Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) on Tuesday said it is still trading with embattled rival Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc LEH.N, countering speculation that the bigger firm was limiting its exposure to Lehman's credit woes and plunging stock price.

"Goldman is a willing counterparty to Lehman across all our businesses," a spokesman told Reuters.

In response to the statement, shares of Lehman rose 3.6 percent in electronic trading after the market closed. Lehman's stock had plummeted 45 percent to a 10-year low Tuesday amid worries the No. 4 investment bank was struggling to raise capital needed to offset losses on hard hit mortgage and other assets.

(Reporting by Joseph A. Giannone; Editing by Gary Hill)

((joseph.giannone@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6184; Reuters Messaging: joseph.giannone.reuters.com@reuters.net )) Keywords: LEHMANBROTHERS/GOLDMANSACHS

(C) Reuters 2008. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution ofReuters content, including by caching, framing or similar means, is expresslyprohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuterssphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group ofcompanies around the world.nWEN7887