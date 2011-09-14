NEW YORK, Sept 14 Deutsche Boerse AG's (DB1Gn.DE) acquisition of NYSE Euronext NYX.N could be unfair because it would create a "silo" in which a single exchange would dominate all stages of the trading and clearing process, said the head of rival Nasdaq OMX Group (NDAQ.O).

"The only time you can start saying this is not a fair function is when you have a vertical monopoly silo, where you don't have fungibility between the clearing and trading, and you're not providing access into the clearinghouse," Robert Greifeld said on Wednesday at a conference Nasdaq hosted here.

(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

