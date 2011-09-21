Sept 21 Time Warner Cable Inc TWC.N: * Says losing fewer video subscribers and gaining more internet subscribers in current quarter versus year-ago * COO says voice additions continue to be soft in current quarter * COO says Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N) workers strike was not a major factor in current quarter subscribers additions

((New York Equities Desk; tel: +1 646 223 6000))

((For more news about Time Warner Cable Inc click here: [TWC.N]))

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.