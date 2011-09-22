Sept 22 Oracle Corp ORCL.O: * Estimates damages at less than $1.2 billion in android dispute with Google Inc (GOOG.O) -- court filing * Says damages estimate provided by company expert includes $202 million for patent damages, $960 million for copyright infringement * Says Google "mischaracterizes" when it claims damages estimate actually exceeds $2.2 billion

