PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 7
Feb 7 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
For highlights of comments by finance ministers and central bankers in Washington this week for meetings of the Group of 20, the semiannual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, and the annual meeting of the Institute of International Finance, see [ID:nS1E78O01J].
Take a Look [G7/G8]
TABLE: IMF World Economic Outlook [ID:nW1E7JU006]
IMF DIARY [ID:nIMFDIARY]
(Washington Newsroom +1-202-898-8310)
Feb 7 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, Feb 7 Japan will stick to a G7/G20 agreement against competitive currency devaluation and continue to use monetary policy to achieve its inflation goal, without targeting currencies, Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday.
* Elliott Associates, L.P. reports open market purchase of 24,000 shares of Arconic Inc's common stock at $25.8813 per share on Feb 6- SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kLWsTW] Further company coverage: