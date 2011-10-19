ATLANTA Oct 19 A top Federal Reserve official renewed his warning that the top risk to the U.S. economy is a shock from a deepening of the European sovereign debt crisis.

"I think the number one risk ... is something coming out of this European story that spills over into the U.S. economy," Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart told an audience at the Georgia Institute of Technology on Wednesday.

In remarks that were similar to a speech he gave on Tuesday, Lockhart, who will not be a voter on the Fed's interest-rate setting panel until next year, said he does not expect a double-dip recession.

Lockhart is viewed as leaning toward the Fed policy makers focused on full employment, known as the U.S. central bank "doves."

He said on Tuesday financial conditions would have to worsen before the Fed would consider another round of bond purchases.

