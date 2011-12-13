(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- Tokio Marine Newa has enhanced its competitive position and maintained an above-average operating performance over the past year.

-- We expect the insurer's strengthening distribution channels and prudent underwriting controls to continue to support its competitive position over the next one to two years.

-- We are raising our local-currency financial strength rating and issuer credit rating to 'A' from 'A-'. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we are affirming the 'cnAA+' Greater China credit scale rating.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had raised its local-currency financial strength rating and issuer credit rating on Tokio Marine Newa Insurance Co. Ltd. to 'A' from 'A-'. The outlook on the ratings is stable.

"The upgrade reflects our view that Tokio Marine Newa will continue to enhance its competitive position over the next one to two years by further strengthening its distribution channels while maintaining prudent underwriting controls," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Chris Lee. "Tokio Marine Newa has enhanced its competitive position over the past one year while keeping a stable and above-average operating performance, despite strong market competition."

Tokio Marine Newa commands a 7.5% domestic market share in terms of direct premiums written in the first nine months of 2011, up from 7% in 2009. This was mainly due to premium growth in motor business, where Tokio Marine Newa holds a niche position. The insurer's combined ratio (a key measure of underwriting profitability, with a ratio of less than 100% indicating profitability and a ratio of over 100% indicating losses) was 91.5% for the 18 months ended June 30, 2011, which is superior to its similarly rated domestic peers'. In addition, the insurer's underwriting results on its core motor business have been consistently above the industry average.

"The ratings on Tokio Marine Newa continue to reflect the insurer's very strong capitalization, above-average operating performance, strong market position with a niche share in motor insurance business, and implicit support from the financially stronger Tokio Marine group," said Mr. Lee. "Nonetheless, Tokio Marine Newa faces obstacles to achieve a strong investment profile amid high financial market volatility, which partly offsets these strengths." The core operating entity of Japan-based Tokio Marine group is Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co. Ltd. (AA-/Negative/A-1+).

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Tokio Marine Newa will continue to strengthen its market position in the coming two years and maintain its operating performance above its peer average. We also expect that the insurer's very strong capitalization and implicit support from the Tokio Marine group to continue to provide a robust buffer against financial volatility.

We may raise the ratings if Tokio Marine Newa's strategic importance to the Tokio Marine group further enhances. We may lower the ratings if Tokio Marine Newa's operating performance or capitalization significantly deteriorates due to overly aggressive expansion, or if the insurer's importance to the Tokio Marine group diminishes.

