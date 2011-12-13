(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 13-
-- Tokio Marine Newa has enhanced its competitive position
and maintained an above-average operating performance over the
past year.
-- We expect the insurer's strengthening distribution
channels and prudent underwriting controls to continue to
support its competitive position over the next one to two years.
-- We are raising our local-currency financial strength
rating and issuer credit rating to 'A' from 'A-'. The outlook is
stable. At the same time, we are affirming the 'cnAA+' Greater
China credit scale rating.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had
raised its local-currency financial strength rating and issuer
credit rating on Tokio Marine Newa Insurance Co. Ltd. to 'A'
from 'A-'. The outlook on the ratings is stable.
"The upgrade reflects our view that Tokio Marine Newa will
continue to enhance its competitive position over the next one
to two years by further strengthening its distribution channels
while maintaining prudent underwriting controls," said Standard
& Poor's credit analyst Chris Lee. "Tokio Marine Newa has
enhanced its competitive position over the past one year while
keeping a stable and above-average operating performance,
despite strong market competition."
Tokio Marine Newa commands a 7.5% domestic market share in
terms of direct premiums written in the first nine months of
2011, up from 7% in 2009. This was mainly due to premium growth
in motor business, where Tokio Marine Newa holds a niche
position. The insurer's combined ratio (a key measure of
underwriting profitability, with a ratio of less than 100%
indicating profitability and a ratio of over 100% indicating
losses) was 91.5% for the 18 months ended June 30, 2011, which
is superior to its similarly rated domestic peers'. In addition,
the insurer's underwriting results on its core motor business
have been consistently above the industry average.
"The ratings on Tokio Marine Newa continue to reflect the
insurer's very strong capitalization, above-average operating
performance, strong market position with a niche share in motor
insurance business, and implicit support from the financially
stronger Tokio Marine group," said Mr. Lee. "Nonetheless, Tokio
Marine Newa faces obstacles to achieve a strong investment
profile amid high financial market volatility, which partly
offsets these strengths." The core operating entity of
Japan-based Tokio Marine group is Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire
Insurance Co. Ltd. (AA-/Negative/A-1+).
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Tokio
Marine Newa will continue to strengthen its market position in
the coming two years and maintain its operating performance
above its peer average. We also expect that the insurer's very
strong capitalization and implicit support from the Tokio Marine
group to continue to provide a robust buffer against financial
volatility.
We may raise the ratings if Tokio Marine Newa's strategic
importance to the Tokio Marine group further enhances. We may
lower the ratings if Tokio Marine Newa's operating performance
or capitalization significantly deteriorates due to overly
aggressive expansion, or if the insurer's importance to the
Tokio Marine group diminishes.
