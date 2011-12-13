(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 13- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that
it has revised or affirmed its ratings on 19 Asia Pacific
financial institutions after applying new ratings criteria for
banks, which was published on Nov. 9, 2011.
This release is a part of a series of announcements by
Standard & Poor's since Nov. 29, 2011, listing and explaining
rating actions resulting from application of its revised ratings
criteria for banks. The previous announcements have included
rating actions on a number of larger financial institutions in
the Asia-Pacific region.
Below we list the ratings on the banks and their relevant
subsidiaries that result from the application of our new
criteria today. While today's actions are the last in our recent
waves of criteria application to most of the financial
institutions in Asia Pacific, please note that some national
scale ratings, credit estimates, and unsolicited ratings may be
reviewed in the first quarter of 2012, together with the ratings
on some institutions that are within the scope of the criteria
but that are not predominantly retail, commercial, or corporate
& investment banks.
We will publish individual research updates on each bank
group identified below, including a list of ratings on
affiliated rated entities, as well as the ratings by debt
type--senior, subordinated, junior subordinated, and preferred
stock. The research updates will be available at
www.standardandpoors.com/AI4FI and on RatingsDirect on the
Global Credit Portal. Ratings on specific issues will be
available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal and
www.standardandpoors.com following release.