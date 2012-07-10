(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 10 - Fitch Ratings says that over 70% of Outlooks assigned to bank ratings globally are
Stable. This considerable degree of stability has persisted for a while, holding true for over
five quarters. Nevertheless, the gradual negative shift in ratings continues. A newly-published
report highlights that 21.5% of global bank ratings in Q212 are on Negative
Outlook/Watch (Q112: 18.8%) and 3.6% on Positive Outlook/Watch (Q112: 3.8%).
Developed markets (DM) took the lion's share of downgrades in Q212: a high 60%
of Q212 downgrades occurred globally in DM, often triggered by sovereign rating
actions. During Q212, in the DM, Fitch downgraded the sovereign ratings of
Spain, Greece and Japan. The downgrade of Spain's sovereign's ratings in June
resulted in 18 Spanish banks being downgraded in Q212. At the same time,
subsidiaries of some Spanish banks whose ratings are based on parent support
were downgraded in various regions. The Japanese sovereign downgrade occasioned
a revision of rating alert to Negative (from Stable) on Japanese banks which
also explains the concentration of downgrades in the DM.
The Outlook on bank ratings in the emerging markets (EM) worsened in Q212, as
the proportion of Negative Outlooks increased in EM Asia, EM America and EM
Europe. The rating actions were either in response to similar actions taken on
sovereign ratings, notably in India, Venezuela, Cyprus and Egypt or on parent
banks' ratings, reflecting the high proportion of support-driven bank ratings in
these markets.
Rating category migrations, quarter-on-quarter, are gradual but the overall
shift is down. Within DM, 'A' category bank ratings still concentrate the
largest proportion of ratings globally (44.% at Q212 against 46.9% at Q112) but
'BBB' category rated banks are growing: 28.4% at Q212 (Q112: 26.9%). In EM,
'BBB' category rated banks represent 36.4% of total EM bank ratings (Q112:
35.4%) while bank ratings in the 'A' range decreased to 17.9% (Q112: 18.4%).
Upgrades doubled in Q212 but in absolute terms, there were few such rating
movements (16 in total). The bulk of upgrades occurred in the EM, notably
Russia, Kazakhstan and emerging Americas.
