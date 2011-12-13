(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 13- The sale of the Portuguese government's 21% stake in Energias de Portugal (EDP) could be positive for the power utility's rating profile if it provides the company with access to additional liquidity. Other than this, the impact of the sale is likely to be broadly neutral for the credit - although an end to the sale process may in itself aid EDP's market access, says Fitch Ratings.

As part of its debt reduction programme, the Portuguese government has put its 21% stake in EDP up for sale. As the current Portuguese ownership stake is not explicitly factored into our rating, the sale itself will be ratings neutral. It is highly unlikely, under our Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage Methodology, that we would explicitly include support in terms of notching the rating for any other owner of a similar sized stake.

This does not mean that "soft" support from a stronger shareholder that has purchased a stake for strategic reasons cannot be incorporated into a rating. In the case of OTE ('BB-'/Evolving) in Greece, Fitch has explicitly stated as a potential upgrade trigger "greater levels of formal support for OTE from 40% shareholder Deutsche Telekom AG?" The bar, however, for such support to have a real positive impact is likely to be high - ideally an actual cash injection.

We calculate that EDP has sufficient liquidity, including bank lines and short term programmes and notes, to see it through 2012, but will need to refinance in order to meet its EUR 2.6bn of maturing debt in 2013. Our base case is that EDP will be able to access the markets to meet these needs. Absent any shareholder support, merely clearing up the current uncertainty regarding what will become EDP's largest shareholder may aid market access.

The Portuguese government has announced that four suitors are currently in the running for the EDP stake. Germany's E.ON ('A') is the only European bidder. The others are China's Three Gorges (the parent of 'A-' rated China Yangtze Power ), and Eletrobras ('BBB') and Cemig ('AA(bra)') from Brazil. We expect the winning bid to be announced before the end of 2011.

Following our eurozone approach, EDP is currently rated three notches above the Portuguese sovereign at 'BBB+'/RWN. This reflects its international wind generation assets, Brazilian, and to a lesser extent Spanish businesses. These diversify EDP's risk and cash flow profile away from Portugal, albeit that Fitch adjusts its analysis for the non-recourse nature of some of this international diversification.

EDP's rating is currently constrained at three notches above that of the Portuguese sovereign. For more on Fitch's approach to rating eurozone companies please see "Euro Zone Sovereign Pressures and Corporates ? April 2011" available at www.fitchratings.com