(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 13-
-- We believe that the capitalization of Austria-based composite
insurance group UNIQA has deteriorated in 2011 to a level which is not
commensurate with an 'A' rating.
-- We are lowering the ratings on UNIQA's core operating entities to 'A-'
from 'A' and the ratings on UNIQA Versicherungen AG to 'BBB+' from 'A-'.
-- We are removing the ratings from CreditWatch where they were placed
with negative implications on Nov. 10, 2011.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that UNIQA will be able to
restore its capital adequacy in 2012 to a level more in line with the ratings
and factors in commitment on the part of key shareholders to supporting the
improvement of UNIQA's financial profile.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had lowered its long-term counterparty
credit and insurer financial strength ratings on Austria-based composite insurance group
UNIQA's core operating entities, UNIQA Personenversicherung AG, UNIQA
Sachversicherung AG, and UNIQA Re AG, to 'A-' from 'A'. In addition, we
lowered the long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength
ratings on UNIQA Versicherungen AG to 'BBB+' from 'A-'. We removed all of the
ratings from CreditWatch where they were placed with negative implications on
Nov. 10, 2011. The outlook is stable.
The rating action reflects our view that UNIQA's financial profile and in
particular its capital adequacy has significantly weakened in 2011 as a result
of continued adverse capital market conditions. We expect the group to report
a loss of about EUR250 million-EUR300 million for the year, mainly reflecting a
depreciation of its Greek sovereign debt holdings by about EUR250 million-EUR300
million and one-off restructuring costs of about EUR190 million. We believe,
however, that UNIQA will take several action in 2012 to restore its
capitalization to levels that are more commensurate with the ratings. Its
successful disposal of its German operations, Mannheimer AG Holding (NR), has
somewhat improved the group's capitalization and in our view demonstrates its
willingness and ability to continue to do so. Moreover, we believe that
UNIQA's majority shareholders, Austria Versicherungsverein auf Gegenseitigkeit
Privatstiftung (not rated) and Raiffeisen Zentralbank Oesterreich (RZB;
A/Watch Neg/A-1), remain committed to providing capital support in 2012 in the
event of further capital need, which enhances UNIQA's financial flexibility.
We continue to believe management is addressing UNIQA's key long-term
challenges through its stated plan to carry out a capital increase in 2013 by
increasing the group's free float to a maximum of 49%. The group has said
Austria Versicherungsverein auf Gegenseitigkeit Privatstiftung and RZB will
hold a stake of at least 51%. Nevertheless we believe highly volatile capital
market conditions have increased execution risk for the planned capital
increase.
We view an ongoing restructuring program to improve UNIQA's profits by up to
EUR400 million a year by 2015 as necessary as the group's operating performance
constitutes a rating weakness. We also believe the restructuring will require
intense management attention. We do not expect the positive impact of the
restructuring to materialize until 2012-2013 at the earliest.
The ratings on UNIQA are supported by what we see as a strong competitive
position and strong financial flexibility.
The stable outlook reflects our view that UNIQA will be able to restore its
capital adequacy in 2012 to levels that are more in line with the ratings
according to our capital model. We also believe that the main shareholders
will continue to back the group in the event of further capital need.
