(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based B Sorabji Group's National Long-Term rating
at 'Fitch B(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the
end of this commentary.
The ratings continue to be constrained by B Sorabji's small scale of operations
in a highly competitive garment export industry; although revenue grew 7.2% yoy
to INR234.3m (provisional) in FY12 (year end March) due to the company's strong
customer relationships. The ratings are also constrained by B Sorabji's
inability to pass on cost increases fully to its customers, volatile raw
materials prices, and significant geographical concentration risks. The latter
is indicated by the fact that the company continues to derive about 95% of its
revenue from Europe. Fitch notes that B Sorabji is making an attempt to increase
sales from the US markets to diversify its revenue.
The ratings, however, draw strength from B Sorabji's improved credit metrics in
FY12 as a result of an improvement in its profitability. Net financial leverage
(net debt/EBITDA) improved to 3.9x in FY12 (FY11: 8.0x) and interest coverage
(EBITDA/gross interest) to 2.5x (1.3x), due to an increase in EBITDA margins to
7.4% (3.9%). The latter was a result of lower cotton prices and rupee
depreciation.
The ratings continue to reflect B Sorabji's established position through the
three-decade long track record of its founders in the domestic textile industry.
The ratings also reflect the stability in order flow from the company's key
customers in Europe despite the current economic slowdown and a robust order
book position of INR100.5m until September 2012 (around 43% of FY12 revenue).
Positive rating action may result from B Sorabji's continued strong financial
performance resulting in interest cover above 1.9x on a sustained basis.
Conversely, a decline in sales and any pressure on profitability or high debt
levels resulting in interest coverage below 1.2x on a sustained basis may result
in negative rating action.
Established as a partnership firm in 1978, B Sorabji manufactures and exports
apparel to the EU and USA markets. Its product profile includes men's, women's
and children's wear. In FY11, revenue increased 13.4% yoy to INR219m, profit
after tax was INR2.9m (INR2.6m), net debt/EBITDA was 8.0x (6.2x) and interest
coverage was 1.3x (1.6x).
Rating actions on B Sorabji's instruments:
- INR50m fund-based packing credit limits (enhanced from INR40m): affirmed at
National Long-Term 'Fitch B(ind)'
- INR70m fund-based FDBP/FUDP/AFDBC facility: affirmed at National Long-Term
'Fitch B(ind)'