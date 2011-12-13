(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- On Dec. 5, 2011, we placed our 'BBB-/A-3' ratings on the Republic of Portugal on CreditWatch negative.

-- In accordance to our criteria for rating government-related entities, we placed our 'B-' long-term rating on Portuguese rail-operating company Comboios de Portugal E.P.E (CP) on CreditWatch negative on Dec. 8, 2011.

-- The CreditWatch placement on CP reflects the risk that we could downgrade CP by one notch if we lower our long-term rating on the Republic of Portugal by more than two notches.

As previously announced, on Dec. 8, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'B-' long-term corporate credit, 'B-' nonguaranteed issue, and 'BBB-' guaranteed issue ratings on Portuguese rail-operating company Comboios de Portugal, E.P.E (CP) on CreditWatch with negative implications.

RATIONALE

The CreditWatch placement on CP follows that on the Republic of Portugal (BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3) on Dec. 5, 2011. (See "Portugal's 'BBB-/A-3' Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Negative," on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.)

In our view, additional weakening of financial and economic conditions in Portugal could reduce the government's ability to provide extraordinary support to CP.

Nonetheless, we continue to factor into our 'B-' long-term corporate credit rating on CP a four-notch uplift from its stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we assess at 'cc', in accordance with our criteria for rating government-related entities (GREs). This reflects our opinion that there is a "very high" likelihood that the Republic of Portugal would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to CP in the event of financial distress. This view is based on our assessment of CP's:

-- "Very important" role for the Portuguese government, given that CP is in effect the only passenger rail transport provider in Portugal and the predominant freight carrier.

-- "Very strong" link with the Republic of Portugal, given CP's 100% state ownership and its strong legal status as a public entity.

In line with our GRE criteria, a two-notch downgrade of Portugal could lead us to lower the long-term rating on CP by one notch, assuming that our assessment of the company's SACP and the likelihood of extraordinary government support to CP do not change. However, if we lower our long-term rating on Portugal by one notch, the long-term rating on CP would not change, all else remaining equal.

CREDITWATCH

We aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement on CP once we resolve that on the Republic of Portugal. We expect to conclude our review of European Economic and Monetary Union (eurozone) sovereign ratings as soon as possible following the European Summit on Dec. 8-9, 2011. Our policy is to resolve CreditWatch placements within 90 days, although we will attempt to resolve them sooner, if possible.

As part of the CreditWatch resolution, we will consider the possible consequences of us lowering our sovereign rating on Portugal for the likelihood of extraordinary support to CP from the Portuguese government.

As part of the resolution of the CreditWatch placement on the nonguaranteed issue ratings, we will evaluate whether or not we think the individual debt instruments would rank pari passu in a default situation. If we believe that they would not rank pari passu, any subordinated debt would be at risk of a downgrade by up to two notches below our corporate credit rating on CP.

RATINGS LIST

CreditWatch Action

To From

Comboios de Portugal, E.P.E

Corporate Credit Rating B-/Watch Neg/-- B+/Watch Dev/--

Senior Unsecured B-/Watch Neg B+/Watch Dev

Guaranteed Debt BBB-/Watch Neg BBB-

Polo III - CP Finance Ltd.

Senior Secured B-/Watch Neg B+/Watch Dev

Polo Securities II Ltd.

Senior Secured B-/Watch Neg B+/Watch Dev