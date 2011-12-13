(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 13- Fitch Ratings has upgraded The Bidvest Group Limited's (Bidvest) National Long-term Rating to 'AA-(zaf)' from 'A+(zaf)' and National Short-term Rating to 'F1+(zaf)' from 'F1(zaf)'. At the same time, Bidvest's senior unsecured rating has been upgraded to 'AA-(zaf)' The National Long-term rating has a Stable Outlook.

The upgrades reflect Fitch's expectation that Bidvest will maintain a steady through-the-cycle credit profile despite facing difficult trading conditions in its core activities over 2009 to 2011. Fitch believes Bidvest's credit metrics will benefit from strong diversification in its cash flow generation over the medium term. The relatively stable cash flows derived from the foodservices segment mitigates the more cyclical cash flows generated from the automotive dealerships and freight operations. Bidvest's foodservices segment remains the single core cash flow generator with 33% of group trading profit contribution in FY11.

Fitch expects trading conditions to remain difficult in the near term, especially in the group's international foodservices business in FY12 due to subdued economic growth conditions expected in the eurozone in 2012. However, the agency believes the geographically diverse foodservices business is likely to be supported by growth across emerging markets in 2012. Sales growth in the South African and Asia-Pacific businesses grew by 10% and 14.2%, respectively, in FY11. Overall, Fitch forecasts moderate growth and slight margin pressure in FY12.

The agency believes Bidvest has a proven and stable financial profile compared with its national peers, supported by relatively limited cyclicality during the downturn. Fitch expects key credit measures to improve gradually in the long term, with net lease-adjusted leverage maintained between 1.4x and 1.8x. Effective working capital management, positive free cash flow generation and maintaining financial discipline remain critical considerations to the current ratings. Fitch anticipates normal capex levels of around 3% to sales and a stable shareholder distribution policy which will support free cash flow generation over the coming years.

However, Fitch continues to view the group as acquisitive and the agency believes that large scale debt-funded acquisitions could reduce the group's financial flexibility. While Fitch notes that the group has an established track record of successful acquisitions in the past, major debt funded transactions would be recognised as event risk and considered if and when closed.

Negative rating action could arise if the group fails to maintain its financial discipline with net lease adjusted leverage sustained above 2x, negative free cash flow generation and weaker profitability in foodservices, automotive dealerships, freight and outsourced services.