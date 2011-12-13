(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 13- Fitch Ratings has upgraded The Bidvest Group
Limited's (Bidvest) National Long-term Rating to
'AA-(zaf)' from 'A+(zaf)' and National Short-term Rating to
'F1+(zaf)' from 'F1(zaf)'. At the same time, Bidvest's senior
unsecured rating has been upgraded to 'AA-(zaf)' The National
Long-term rating has a Stable Outlook.
The upgrades reflect Fitch's expectation that Bidvest will
maintain a steady through-the-cycle credit profile despite
facing difficult trading conditions in its core activities over
2009 to 2011. Fitch believes Bidvest's credit metrics will
benefit from strong diversification in its cash flow generation
over the medium term. The relatively stable cash flows derived
from the foodservices segment mitigates the more cyclical cash
flows generated from the automotive dealerships and freight
operations. Bidvest's foodservices segment remains the single
core cash flow generator with 33% of group trading profit
contribution in FY11.
Fitch expects trading conditions to remain difficult in the
near term, especially in the group's international foodservices
business in FY12 due to subdued economic growth conditions
expected in the eurozone in 2012. However, the agency believes
the geographically diverse foodservices business is likely to be
supported by growth across emerging markets in 2012. Sales
growth in the South African and Asia-Pacific businesses grew by
10% and 14.2%, respectively, in FY11. Overall, Fitch forecasts
moderate growth and slight margin pressure in FY12.
The agency believes Bidvest has a proven and stable
financial profile compared with its national peers, supported by
relatively limited cyclicality during the downturn. Fitch
expects key credit measures to improve gradually in the long
term, with net lease-adjusted leverage maintained between 1.4x
and 1.8x. Effective working capital management, positive free
cash flow generation and maintaining financial discipline remain
critical considerations to the current ratings. Fitch
anticipates normal capex levels of around 3% to sales and a
stable shareholder distribution policy which will support free
cash flow generation over the coming years.
However, Fitch continues to view the group as acquisitive
and the agency believes that large scale debt-funded
acquisitions could reduce the group's financial flexibility.
While Fitch notes that the group has an established track record
of successful acquisitions in the past, major debt funded
transactions would be recognised as event risk and considered if
and when closed.
Negative rating action could arise if the group fails to
maintain its financial discipline with net lease adjusted
leverage sustained above 2x, negative free cash flow generation
and weaker profitability in foodservices, automotive
dealerships, freight and outsourced services.