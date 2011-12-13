UPDATE 4-U.S. to grant final permit for controversial Dakota pipeline -court filing
* Tribe expected to take legal action (Adds background, details on Trump stake in ETP, content)
Dec 13 Wind Telecomunicazioni SpA (Wind)
* Moody's downgrades Wind Telecomunicazioni to B1 from Ba3; Outlook stable
* Tribe expected to take legal action (Adds background, details on Trump stake in ETP, content)
* Casella Waste Systems-On Feb 1 remarketed $25.0 million aggregate amount finance authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds - SEC Filing
* Q3 revenue $129.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $136.9 million