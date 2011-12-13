(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 13-
-- On Dec. 5, 2011, we placed our 'AAA' unsolicited
long-term sovereign credit rating on the State of The
Netherlands on CreditWatch negative.
-- In accordance with our criteria for rating
government-related entities, we placed our 'AA-' long-term and
'A-1+' short-term corporate credit ratings on Dutch gas
transport and infrastructure company N.V. Nederlandse Gasunie
(Gasunie) on CreditWatch negative on Dec. 8, 2011.
-- The CreditWatch placement on Gasunie reflects that on the
sovereign and our opinion that a downgrade of the sovereign is
likely to result in a downgrade of Gasunie.
As previously announced, on Dec. 8, 2011, Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services placed its 'AA-/A-1+' long- and short-term
corporate credit and 'AA-' unsecured debt ratings on Dutch gas
transport and infrastructure company N.V. Nederlandse Gasunie
(Gasunie) on CreditWatch with negative implications. Gasunie's
stand-alone credit profile (SACP) remains unchanged at 'a-'.
RATIONALE
The CreditWatch placement on Gasunie reflects a similar
action on the State of The Netherlands (AAA/Watch Neg/A-1+,
unsolicited ratings) on Dec. 5 2011. (See "The Netherlands 'AAA'
Unsolicited Long-Term Rating Placed On CreditWatch Negative," on
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.)
In accordance with our rating methodology for
government-related entities (GREs), we could lower the ratings
on Gasunie by one notch, in line with a downgrade of The
Netherlands.
The 'AA-' long-term rating on Gasunie is based on the
company's SACP, which we assess at 'a-', and a three-notch
uplift in accordance with our criteria for GREs. The three
notches of uplift reflect our opinion that there is a "high"
likelihood that the State of The Netherlands would provide
timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Gasunie in the
event of financial distress.
In accordance with our criteria for GREs, our view of a
"high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based
on our assessment of Gasunie's:
-- "Very important" role for the Dutch government, given
Gasunie's strategic importance as the monopoly owner and
operator of the regulated high-pressure gas transmission network
in The Netherlands; and
-- "Strong" link with the state, given our opinion that
Gasunie is likely to remain majority state-owned.
CREDITWATCH
In accordance with our rating methodology for GREs, we could
lower the ratings on Gasunie by one notch if we downgrade The
Netherlands by one notch.
In addition, as part of our resolution of the CreditWatch
placement, we will also consider possible unforeseen
consequences of any escalation of country risk on Gasunie's
SACP, as well as on its link to and role for the Dutch
government.
We aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement on Gasunie when
we resolve that on The Netherlands, which we expect to do within
the next three months. We could affirm the ratings on Gasunie if
we affirm the sovereign rating, assuming that our assessment of
Gasunie's SACP remains unchanged and that we do not revise our
view of the company's link to and role for the Dutch government.