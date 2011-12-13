(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 13-

-- On Dec. 5, 2011, we placed our 'AAA' unsolicited long-term sovereign credit rating on the State of The Netherlands on CreditWatch negative.

-- In accordance with our criteria for rating government-related entities, we placed our 'AA-' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term corporate credit ratings on Dutch gas transport and infrastructure company N.V. Nederlandse Gasunie (Gasunie) on CreditWatch negative on Dec. 8, 2011.

-- The CreditWatch placement on Gasunie reflects that on the sovereign and our opinion that a downgrade of the sovereign is likely to result in a downgrade of Gasunie.

As previously announced, on Dec. 8, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'AA-/A-1+' long- and short-term corporate credit and 'AA-' unsecured debt ratings on Dutch gas transport and infrastructure company N.V. Nederlandse Gasunie (Gasunie) on CreditWatch with negative implications. Gasunie's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) remains unchanged at 'a-'.

RATIONALE

The CreditWatch placement on Gasunie reflects a similar action on the State of The Netherlands (AAA/Watch Neg/A-1+, unsolicited ratings) on Dec. 5 2011. (See "The Netherlands 'AAA' Unsolicited Long-Term Rating Placed On CreditWatch Negative," on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.)

In accordance with our rating methodology for government-related entities (GREs), we could lower the ratings on Gasunie by one notch, in line with a downgrade of The Netherlands.

The 'AA-' long-term rating on Gasunie is based on the company's SACP, which we assess at 'a-', and a three-notch uplift in accordance with our criteria for GREs. The three notches of uplift reflect our opinion that there is a "high" likelihood that the State of The Netherlands would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Gasunie in the event of financial distress.

In accordance with our criteria for GREs, our view of a "high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of Gasunie's:

-- "Very important" role for the Dutch government, given Gasunie's strategic importance as the monopoly owner and operator of the regulated high-pressure gas transmission network in The Netherlands; and

-- "Strong" link with the state, given our opinion that Gasunie is likely to remain majority state-owned.

CREDITWATCH

In accordance with our rating methodology for GREs, we could lower the ratings on Gasunie by one notch if we downgrade The Netherlands by one notch.

In addition, as part of our resolution of the CreditWatch placement, we will also consider possible unforeseen consequences of any escalation of country risk on Gasunie's SACP, as well as on its link to and role for the Dutch government.

We aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement on Gasunie when we resolve that on The Netherlands, which we expect to do within the next three months. We could affirm the ratings on Gasunie if we affirm the sovereign rating, assuming that our assessment of Gasunie's SACP remains unchanged and that we do not revise our view of the company's link to and role for the Dutch government.