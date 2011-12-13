(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 13- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has decided to include the new Member Certificates (not rated) issued by Cooperatieve Centrale Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank B.A. (Rabobank Nederland; AA/Watch Neg/A-1+) in its adjusted common equity (ACE) measure. In addition, we have classified Rabobank Nederland's $2 billion 8.40% perpetual non-cumulative capital securities issue (not rated) from November 2011 as an "intermediate" equity content hybrid under our criteria.

These decisions do not affect our assessment of Rabobank Nederland's capital and earnings as "adequate" under our criteria (see "Rabobank Nederland Long-Term Rating Lowered To 'AA' On Bank Criteria Change; S-T Rating Affirmed; Outlook Stable," published on Nov. 29, 2011).

The inclusion of the new Member Certificates in ACE reflects our view of their strong equity-like characteristics in terms of their legal, accounting, and insolvency treatment. ACE is our narrow measure of core capital to which eligible hybrids are added to calculate total adjusted capital (TAC), our main capital metric. As a cooperative, Rabobank Nederland does not have common equity in issue, and we understand that it designed the new Member Certificates to replicate the key features of common equity. Our analysis indicates that the new Member Certificates are directly issued, subordinated to all other obligations in payment and liquidation, and perpetual with no incentive or expectation to redeem. They also feature fully discretionary distributions payable solely from profits and distributable reserves.

Rabobank Nederland issued the new Member Certificates in October 2011 in exchange for its former Member Certificates. We consider that the new instrument has stronger equity-like features than the previous version, and is intended to be eligible as common equity Tier 1 under the EU's updated capital requirements directive (known as CRD IV, which will implement Basel III in the EU). We treated the former Member Certificates as an "intermediate" equity content hybrid under our criteria. Under the current regulatory regime, both the former and new Member Certificates are classified as Core Tier 1 capital.

Our classification of Rabobank Nederland's recent $2 billion 8.40% Tier 1 issue as an "intermediate" equity content hybrid reflects our view of its perpetual maturity, discretionary coupons, permanent write-down feature, and absence of a coupon step-up or other incentive to redeem at the call date. The "intermediate" classification is consistent with our treatment of the similar instrument ($2 billion 8.375% perpetual non-cumulative capital securities; not rated) issued by Rabobank Nederland in January 2011.

