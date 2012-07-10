(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 10 - Fitch Ratings has assigned final ratings to FCT Ginkgo
Compartment Sales Finance 2012-1's notes as follows:
EUR613.6m class A: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
EUR46.4m class B: 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable.
The notes are backed by French consumer loan receivables originated by CA
Consumer Finance (CACF; 'A+'/Negative/'F1+').
The ratings are based on Fitch's assessment of the origination and servicing
procedures of CACF, Fitch's expectations of future asset performance, the
available credit enhancement, and the transaction's legal structure. Credit
enhancement is provided to the rated notes by subordination. Subordination to
the class A notes, amounting to 23.3%, is provided by the class B notes (5.8%)
and the class C notes (17.5%).
At closing, the proceeds of the class A, B and C notes were used to purchase a
static EUR800.0m pool of French loans to individuals granted for the purchase of
home equipment, new vehicles, used vehicles or leisure vehicles from the
originator. All the loans bear a fixed interest rate and are amortising with
constant monthly instalments. The loans were originated by CACF, the consumer
finance arm of Credit Agricole (CA; 'A+'/Negative/'F1+'). This is the third
consumer loans securitisation transaction by this originator.
CACF is the loan servicer. No back-up servicer has been appointed at closing.
However, servicing continuity risks are mitigated by operational factors,
including arrangements for monthly transfer of borrowers' details needed for
notification. Furthermore, the commingling risk is mitigated by a dedicated
commingling reserve. Lastly, a reserve fund was funded at closing to cover any
liquidity shortfalls.
Fitch has a stable asset outlook for French consumer ABS assets. Although the
agency forecasts French economic activity to remain weak over the next two
years, characterised by high unemployment, Fitch believes defaults are likely to
remain within base-case expectations, as they already incorporate Fitch's
short-term macroeconomic expectations.
A new issue report, including further information on transaction related stress
and sensitivity analysis and material sources of information that were used to
prepare the credit rating, is available at www.fitchratings.com.
A comparison of the transaction's representations and warranties to those Fitch
considers to be typical for European ABS transactions is available in the
appendix document entitled 'FCT Ginkgo Compartment Sales Finance 2012-1 -
Representations and Warranties', dated 9 July 2012 and available at
www.fitchratings.com.
