July 10 - Fitch Ratings has assigned final ratings to FCT Ginkgo Compartment Sales Finance 2012-1's notes as follows:

EUR613.6m class A: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

EUR46.4m class B: 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable.

The notes are backed by French consumer loan receivables originated by CA Consumer Finance (CACF; 'A+'/Negative/'F1+').

The ratings are based on Fitch's assessment of the origination and servicing procedures of CACF, Fitch's expectations of future asset performance, the available credit enhancement, and the transaction's legal structure. Credit enhancement is provided to the rated notes by subordination. Subordination to the class A notes, amounting to 23.3%, is provided by the class B notes (5.8%) and the class C notes (17.5%).

At closing, the proceeds of the class A, B and C notes were used to purchase a static EUR800.0m pool of French loans to individuals granted for the purchase of home equipment, new vehicles, used vehicles or leisure vehicles from the originator. All the loans bear a fixed interest rate and are amortising with constant monthly instalments. The loans were originated by CACF, the consumer finance arm of Credit Agricole (CA; 'A+'/Negative/'F1+'). This is the third consumer loans securitisation transaction by this originator.

CACF is the loan servicer. No back-up servicer has been appointed at closing. However, servicing continuity risks are mitigated by operational factors, including arrangements for monthly transfer of borrowers' details needed for notification. Furthermore, the commingling risk is mitigated by a dedicated commingling reserve. Lastly, a reserve fund was funded at closing to cover any liquidity shortfalls.

Fitch has a stable asset outlook for French consumer ABS assets. Although the agency forecasts French economic activity to remain weak over the next two years, characterised by high unemployment, Fitch believes defaults are likely to remain within base-case expectations, as they already incorporate Fitch's short-term macroeconomic expectations.

A new issue report, including further information on transaction related stress and sensitivity analysis and material sources of information that were used to prepare the credit rating, is available at www.fitchratings.com.

A comparison of the transaction's representations and warranties to those Fitch considers to be typical for European ABS transactions is available in the appendix document entitled 'FCT Ginkgo Compartment Sales Finance 2012-1 - Representations and Warranties', dated 9 July 2012 and available at www.fitchratings.com.

