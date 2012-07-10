(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Vietnam-based Asia Commercial Bank's (ACB) and Saigon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank's (Sacombank) ratings, including their Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B' with a Stable Outlook and their Viability Ratings (VRs) at 'b'. A full rating breakdown is provided below.

The banks' IDRs reflect the continuing risks of challenging domestic operating conditions on their standalone financial profiles, but also their better record in risk management and in maintaining balance sheet health than Vietnamese state-owned banks. Upward rating potential in the near- to medium-term is constrained by on-going challenges in the operating environment in Vietnam. Downward rating pressure may arise from renewed brisk loan growth and higher credit costs leading to significant weakening in capital, liquidity and asset quality. Negative rating action may also result from event risks, such as hostile takeovers that could prove disruptive to the bank's business.

ACB's and Sacombank's asset quality record compares favourably with their domestic state-owned peers due to their selective risk appetite and underwriting as well as low exposure to problematic Vietnamese state-owned entities. The banks' reported non-performing loan (NPL) ratio remained below 1% over 2008-2011. Nonetheless as with all Vietnamese banks, ACB and Sacombank continue to face a lack of transparency which, together with less than stringent NPL classification rules, could result in problematic loans being significantly understated.

Fitch expects ACB's and Sacombank's profitability to moderate from 2011 levels. Margins are likely to tighten due to falling interest rates and recent restrictions to re-price loans to certain sectors. Credit costs are likely to rise but may be more manageable for both banks than their state-owned peers given their asset quality record.

ACB's and Sacombank's reported total capital adequacy ratios (CAR) averaged 11%-12% over 2008-2011, although they have allowed their capital ratios to dip to 9%-10% to support lending activity. Between the two banks, Sacombank may presently be better-capitalised, but ACB has a higher return on equity record.

ACB and Sacombank have stable retail deposit bases and liquid balance sheets. Both banks are fairly active in issuing certificate of deposits which, together with deposits, are more than sufficient to support their loan portfolios, with adjusted loan/deposit ratios at 55% and 87%, respectively at end-2011.