(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 10 -
Summary analysis -- Yanlord Land Group Ltd.
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Negative/-- Country: China
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
05-Mar-2012 BB-/-- BB-/--
19-Apr-2010 BB/-- BB/--
Rationale
Our rating on Yanlord Land Group Ltd. reflects the company's concentration in
the high-end residential sector, its small operating scale, aggressive
debt-funded expansion, increasing leverage, and a limited visibility of a
recovery in property sales in China. In addition, Yanlord has some large debt
maturities in 2012-2013. The company's good market position and brand
recognition in high-end property projects, and record of fund raising and
financial flexibility temper the above weaknesses.