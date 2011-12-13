UPDATE 10-Oil extends losses after API reports huge U.S. crude build
* API-US crude stocks soar 14.2 mln bbls vs 2.5 mln build forecast
Dec 13 Fingrid Oyj
* Moody's affirms Fingrid Oyj's A1/P-1 ratings; changes outlook to stable from negative
* API-US crude stocks soar 14.2 mln bbls vs 2.5 mln build forecast
Feb 6 Plains All American Pipeline LP reported on Tuesday a quarterly profit that nearly halved, largely due to a 23.3 percent jump in costs.
* Gains among big tech names counter energy declines to lift Wall Street