Dec 13- Fitch Ratings has affirmed TDC A/S's
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured
ratings at 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook and Short-term IDR at
'F3'.
TDC's ratings are supported by the resilience of its
dominant market position in all domestic segments, despite
continued adverse competitive dynamics which Fitch does not
expect will ease in the medium term, especially as Denmark is
one of the highest penetrated telecom markets in Europe. The
ratings also reflect management's track record in streamlining
the business, with improving EBITDA margins across all segments
and Fitch's view that the systematic approach to managing the
cost base, inherited from its LBO past should support margins in
the context of falling non-cable domestic revenues.
TDC's ratings are further supported by management's
confirmation of a prudent financial policy of net debt/EBITDA of
2.1x on average over the financial year and public commitment to
maintain a mid-'BBB' rating. However, this is offset to a large
degree by the high level of dividends to be returned to
shareholder from 2012 (80-85% of equity free cash flow). On
balance, Fitch believes that the generous shareholder policy can
be accommodated within the current rating category given the
overall stable operating performance. Nonetheless, this
constitutes an important limiting factor for any upwards rating
migration.
Negative rating pressure could arise should the company
experience weakening performance in its domestic segments. In
particular, any noticeable market share loss in the fixed
segment (including lower performance from YouSee as a result of
the regulator's broadband cable wholesale decision), with cash
flow underperformance pushing net debt/EBITDA and FFO net
leverage outside 2.5x and 3.5x, respectively, for a protracted
period of time could lead to negative rating action.
Fitch considers TDC's liquidity as strong with DKK910m of
cash on the balance sheet at end-September 2011 supplemented by
EUR700m of undrawn credit facilities (EUR200m maturing in 2014,
EUR500m in 2016) covering EUR457m of bonds due for repayment in
2012. After that, the issuer has no debt scheduled for repayment
until February 2015.