(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Vietnam Joint-Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and
Trade's (Vietinbank) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B'. The
Outlook is Stable.
The agency has also affirmed Vietinbank's Viability Rating (VR) at 'b-' and
Support Rating Floor at 'B'. A full rating breakdown is provided at the end of
this release.
Vietinbank's IDR is at the same level as its Support Rating Floor, reflecting
Fitch's belief of a high propensity of extraordinary state support for the bank
in the event of need, although the timeliness of such support is constrained by
the government's low ability in view of its 'B+' sovereign rating. Vietinbank is
the second largest bank in Vietnam by assets and is likely to remain
majority-owned by the government. Any perceived diminishing commitment or
ability of the government to support Vietinbank would be negative for the bank's
IDR and Support Rating Floor.
Vietinbank's VR reflects its improved profitability and capital levels but also
incorporates its vulnerable loan quality and tight liquidity. Substantial credit
costs and persistently high loan growth, resulting in a sharp deterioration in
capital, liquidity and asset quality could put further pressure on the bank's
VR. On the other hand, a significant improvement in the bank's credit risk
profile may be positive for the VR although Fitch views this as a remote
prospect in the near term given the challenging domestic operating environment.
Slower economic growth and global economic uncertainty could result in further
deterioration in Vietinbank's asset quality. Net new non-performing loans (NPLs,
before write-offs) totalled 2% of average loans in 2011 (2010: 1%). An
aggressive increase in write-offs and rapid loan growth of 25% explained the low
headline NPL ratio of 0.75% at end-2011 (end-2010: 0.66%). The bank is still
classifying loans based on only past due considerations, which partly explains
the disparity between its special mentioned loans (SMLs) ratio of 2% at end-2011
with the double-digit range at two other state-owned banks which have
transitioned to a stricter loan classification.
Vietinbank's capital improved after International Finance Corp's purchase of a
stake in the bank, with a reported total CAR of 11% in 2011 (2010: 8%).
Nonetheless, the bank's capital could eventually be consumed if it maintains its
rapid loan growth. The bank's search for another strategic investor, which could
boost its capital, is still in progress.
Fitch believes Vietinbank's profitability may moderate from higher levels in
2011, due to likely higher credit costs, and margin squeeze from the
government's lending rate cap on selective sectors. Its loan/deposit ratio has
remained high at over 100%. The bank has been relying on placements from
government bodies and domestic on-lending programmes to support its lending
activity. Including these additional funds, the adjusted loan/deposit ratio was
lower at 88%.
Full list of ratings:
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'b-'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B'
- Support Rating affirmed at '4'