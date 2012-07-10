(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 10 - A portfolio of 33,000 apartments being sold by BayernLB subsidiary GBW is likely to generate significant bidding interest, reflecting sustained demand for German multifamily housing (MFH) portfolios, Fitch Ratings says. This supports our view that the diversified and durable income generated by well-managed MFH is a major strength for the three large German MFH CMBS, although balloon risk remains a concern considering the size of the loans soon to reach maturity and the strains in real estate financing conditions.

The number of MFH trades comprising more than 800 units rose to 21 in 2011, up from 17 in 2010, while the total number of units sold almost trebled over the same period, reaching 90,200 from 33,500. Average unit sale prices also rose to EUR50,000 from EUR41,000, and are now very close to the pre-crisis peak of EUR53,000 achieved in 2007. We expect the BayernLB sale to bolster market confidence in 2012/2013.

The sale may help in setting a benchmark for the prospects of refinancing large German MFH CMBS. It is a similar size to Windermere IX, the smallest of the three major German transactions. However, the BayernLB portfolio is particularly attractive because the properties are in Bavaria; the Windermere IX portfolio is contained in the less buoyant city of Dresden, making a precise comparison difficult. The other two transactions, German Residential Funding PLC and German Residential Asset Note Distributor PLC are about two and five times the size of the BayernLB portfolio in terms of the number of apartments.

There is a huge amount of MFH debt maturing in 2013 and European banks continue to scale back their exposure to commercial real estate. Concerns over balloon risk led to downgrades in all three of the large transactions in April this year. While the message is unchanged, the interest in the BayernLB sale is a positive signal that helps to put balloon risk into context.

