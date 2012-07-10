(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 10 -

Overview

-- On July 1, 2012, Germany-based insurer Talanx Primary Insurance Group (TPG) announced that it had successfully completed the acquisition of Poland-based insurer Towarzystwo Ubezpieczen i Reasekuracji WARTA S.A. (Warta) from KBC Insurance N.V.

-- We consider Warta to be "strategically important" to TPG according to our group methodology.

-- We are therefore raising our counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on WARTA to 'A' from 'BBB+', reflecting three notches implicit group support on the stand-alone credit profile of 'bbb' according to our group methodology.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Warta will remain strategically important to TPG by maintaining its good competitive position in the Polish market and successfully integrating with TPG's strategy and structure.

Rating Action

On July 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on Poland-based non-life insurer Towarzystwo Ubezpieczen i Reasekuracji WARTA S.A. (Warta) to 'A' from 'BBB+'. At the same time, we removed the rating from CreditWatch, where we had placed it with positive implications on Jan. 30, 2012. The outlook is stable.

Rationale

We had placed the ratings on Warta on CreditWatch positive when Germany-based insurer Talanx Primary Insurance Group (TPG, core operating entities rated A+/Stable/--; parent company Talanx AG A-/Stable) announced its plan to acquire Warta from KBC Insurance N.V. (A-/Stable/--; core insurance operations rated A/Stable/--). TPG announced on July 1, 2012, that it had successfully completed the acquisition.