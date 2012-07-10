(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- On July 1, 2012, Germany-based insurer Talanx Primary Insurance Group (TPG) announced
that it had successfully completed the acquisition of Poland-based insurer Towarzystwo
Ubezpieczen i Reasekuracji WARTA S.A. (Warta) from KBC Insurance N.V.
-- We consider Warta to be "strategically important" to TPG according to our group
methodology.
-- We are therefore raising our counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings
on WARTA to 'A' from 'BBB+', reflecting three notches implicit group support on the stand-alone
credit profile of 'bbb' according to our group methodology.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Warta will remain strategically
important to TPG by maintaining its good competitive position in the Polish market and
successfully integrating with TPG's strategy and structure.
Rating Action
On July 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term counterparty
credit and insurer financial strength ratings on Poland-based non-life insurer Towarzystwo
Ubezpieczen i Reasekuracji WARTA S.A. (Warta) to 'A' from 'BBB+'. At the same time, we removed
the rating from CreditWatch, where we had placed it with positive implications on Jan. 30, 2012.
The outlook is stable.
Rationale
We had placed the ratings on Warta on CreditWatch positive when Germany-based insurer Talanx
Primary Insurance Group (TPG, core operating entities rated A+/Stable/--; parent company Talanx
AG A-/Stable) announced its plan to acquire Warta from KBC Insurance N.V.
(A-/Stable/--; core insurance operations rated A/Stable/--). TPG announced on July 1, 2012, that
it had successfully completed the acquisition.