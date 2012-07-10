(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 10 -
Overview
-- SPG Land's liquidity is under pressure due to the company's recently weak
property sales execution.
-- In our view, the Chinese property developer faces heightened risk that it could breach
the covenants on its offshore bank loan.
-- We are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on SPG Land to 'B-' from 'B'. We
are also lowering the issue rating on the company's senior unsecured notes to 'CCC+' from 'B-'.
-- The negative outlook reflects our expectation that SPG Land's liquidity could deteriorate
quickly if a breach of its bank loan covenants accelerates debt repayment.
Rating Action
On July 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit
rating on China-based property developer SPG Land Holdings Ltd. to 'B-' from 'B'. The outlook is
negative. We also lowered the issue rating on the company's senior unsecured notes to 'CCC+'
from 'B-'. At the same time, we lowered our long-term Greater China credit scale ratings on SPG
Land to 'cnB-' from 'cnB+', and on the notes to 'cnCCC+' from 'cnB'.
Rationale
We downgraded SPG Land because we believe the company faces heightened liquidity pressure
due to weak property sales and a potential breach of its offshore bank loan covenants. The
strain is reflected in the company's recent profit warning, asset disposals, and its request for
bondholders to amend some of the covenants on its senior unsecured notes. In our view, SPG
Land's financial and risk controls have weakened. A year ago, the company breached certain
covenants and obtained waivers from the lender of its Hong Kong dollar (HK$) 500 million
offshore loan.
We are uncertain about the outcome of the covenant waiver proposal. In the worst-case
scenario that approval is not forthcoming, we believe the company will have limited flexibility
to dispose of assets to meet obligations and borrowings, particularly if the company breaches
its offshore bank loan covenants, accelerating debt repayment. This event appears a low
probability at this time. In our view, SPG Land's cash on hand is adequate to repay the offshore
bank loan, but it is not sufficient to repay the bond.