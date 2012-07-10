(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 10 -

Overview

-- SPG Land's liquidity is under pressure due to the company's recently weak property sales execution.

-- In our view, the Chinese property developer faces heightened risk that it could breach the covenants on its offshore bank loan.

-- We are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on SPG Land to 'B-' from 'B'. We are also lowering the issue rating on the company's senior unsecured notes to 'CCC+' from 'B-'.

-- The negative outlook reflects our expectation that SPG Land's liquidity could deteriorate quickly if a breach of its bank loan covenants accelerates debt repayment.

Rating Action

On July 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on China-based property developer SPG Land Holdings Ltd. to 'B-' from 'B'. The outlook is negative. We also lowered the issue rating on the company's senior unsecured notes to 'CCC+' from 'B-'. At the same time, we lowered our long-term Greater China credit scale ratings on SPG Land to 'cnB-' from 'cnB+', and on the notes to 'cnCCC+' from 'cnB'.

Rationale

We downgraded SPG Land because we believe the company faces heightened liquidity pressure due to weak property sales and a potential breach of its offshore bank loan covenants. The strain is reflected in the company's recent profit warning, asset disposals, and its request for bondholders to amend some of the covenants on its senior unsecured notes. In our view, SPG Land's financial and risk controls have weakened. A year ago, the company breached certain covenants and obtained waivers from the lender of its Hong Kong dollar (HK$) 500 million offshore loan.

We are uncertain about the outcome of the covenant waiver proposal. In the worst-case scenario that approval is not forthcoming, we believe the company will have limited flexibility to dispose of assets to meet obligations and borrowings, particularly if the company breaches its offshore bank loan covenants, accelerating debt repayment. This event appears a low probability at this time. In our view, SPG Land's cash on hand is adequate to repay the offshore bank loan, but it is not sufficient to repay the bond.