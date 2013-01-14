BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 14 - Fitch Ratings invites market participants to its annual credit briefing on Indonesia on 6 February 2013. The event will be held at the Grand Ballroom, Level 3, Mandarin Oriental Jakarta, Jl. M. H. Thamrin, between 8am to 1.30pm local time.
Senior analysts from Fitch's Sovereigns, Corporates, Financial Institutions and Insurance teams, will discuss topics such as the outlook for Indonesia's credit profile, as well as the prospects and challenges facing the country's banks, insurers, and corporations from sectors such as commodities, telecoms and real estate.
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.