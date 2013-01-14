(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
said today it has assigned its 'BB+' long-term issue rating to Belgium-based
KBC Bank NV's (A-/Positive/A-2) proposed Tier 2 contingent capital notes. The
rating is subject to our review of the final terms and conditions. We have
also designated the proposed notes as having "minimal" equity content under
our bank hybrid criteria.
We understand that the proposed notes will be subordinated and rank pari passu
with KBC Bank's existing dated subordinated notes, prior to a trigger event.
KBC Bank has stated that a capital adequacy trigger event shall occur if KBC
Group NV's consolidated transitional CET1 ratio is less than 7% (CET1 is
defined as core tier 1 capital before the adoption of Capital Requirements
Directive (CRD) IV and common equity tier 1 on or after the adoption date). We
understand that in the event that the CET1 ratio falls below the trigger, the
principal of the notes will be automatically written down to zero, and will be
cancelled. In our view, the proposed notes are "going-concern" contingent
capital because they are linked to a 7% trigger.
When assigning a rating to a hybrid capital instrument with a going-concern
capital trigger, we apply Table 3a from our bank hybrid criteria, which
reflects the bank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) and Standard & Poor's
projection of the specified regulatory ratio on an 18-24 month forward-looking
basis. KBC Bank's SACP is 'bbb+'. We project that KBC Group NV's transitional
CET1 ratio will remain greater than 11% by the end of 2014, which is above 401
basis points from the trigger. This projection is based on our estimate of KBC
Group's transitional CET1 ratio taking into account our estimate of future
earnings, the finalization of the agreed divestments, and government hybrid
reimbursements. It is also based on our understanding of the Belgian
regulator's transitional rules for CRD IV implementation. We therefore assign
a 'BB+' rating to the proposed issue.
We have assigned minimal equity content, in accordance with our bank hybrid
criteria, because we expect the notes to have a stated maturity of less than
15 years. One of the requirements to achieve "intermediate" equity content for
a going-concern contingent capital instrument is a residual life of at least
15 years if the SACP of the issuer is 'bbb-' or higher.
RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA
-- Applying The Bank Hybrid Capital Criteria To Specific Instruments,
Dec. 20, 2011
-- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011
-- Belgium-Based KBC Group Core Entities Outlook Revised To Positive On
Announced Capital Increase; Ratings Affirmed, Dec 14, 2012
RATINGS LIST
New Rating
KBC Bank N.V.
Junior Subordinated BB+