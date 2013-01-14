Jan 14 - Weak long-term return on assets is the key fundamental problem for companies with defined-benefit pension schemes, Fitch Ratings says. Changes to the way RPI is calculated could have reduced future pension payouts, and therefore liabilities, but returns from existing assets are a bigger determinant of the additional funding companies need to provide.

The low-growth environment and ultra-loose monetary policy mean almost all assets offer very low returns, with the some of the safest - UK gilts and highly rated corporate bonds - now with sub-inflationary coupons. This is a long way from the steadily rising asset base companies would have expected. Companies will have to make up the difference.

This would matter little if low returns were short term, followed by a rapid correction. But prospects for such a recovery seem limited.

The potential for a swift recovery in assets is also diminished by pressure from regulators and indirectly from mark-to-market-based accounting for schemes to invest in safer assets - principally bonds - rather than equities. Switching to bonds after a stock market crash in 2008 has effectively locked in losses for many companies, and unlike equities bonds are likely to lose value as the economy recovers and interest rates rise. While open to debate, there is typically a correlation between risk and return in asset allocation, and a focus on safety is likely to reduce returns in the long run. Again, companies will be left to fill any gap.

In the short term, low returns are manifesting themselves in pension valuations. Under IAS 19 (accounting) valuations, for example, liabilities are discounted using 'AA' bond yields, which are at historical lows. Other deficit measures, including those used to determine regulatory funding, are affected in similar ways, albeit less directly. This has led to rising deficits, and pressure on companies to close their funding gaps.

Some UK schemes have benefited by switching the inflation measure used to calculate benefits to CPI from RPI. But their ability to do this depends on specific scheme rules - and many are still tied to the typically higher RPI measure. RPI has been criticised for methodological reasons and changes would probably have caused reported RPI inflation, and expected increases in pensions, to be lower.

The increasing costs of funding means most schemes are now closed to new entrants, and in many cases current members have been shifted to defined contribution. UK companies are therefore increasingly funding legacy liabilities for no ongoing benefit. We focus on the ongoing cash cost of pensions rather than treating them as debt-like. This cost is determined by the relative growth of liabilities and assets, and regulatory funding requirements.

The UK's Pensions Regulator has been pragmatic in its approach to funding, recognising that many companies do not have the resources to clear deficits rapidly. Nonetheless many have had to significantly increase the payments they make into schemes.

For the vast majority of rated UK companies these problems are manageable. A combination of scheme closures, novel approaches to scheme funding, and healthy performance by many, means that pensions are not a game changer.