BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 14 - Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on, affirmed and simultaneously withdrawn JSC Freight One's ratings, as listed below.
The rating actions follow the full acquisition of Freight One by UCL Rail B.V. (UCLR, 'BB+'/Positive/'B'). Despite some legacy loans and finance leases at Freight One, the group will be primarily funded at UCLR level (see "Fitch Assigns ULC Rail 'BB+' IDR; Outlook Positive" dated 14 January at www.fitchratings.com for more detail).
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook revised to Positive from Negative; withdrawn
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B' and withdrawn
Local currency long-term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook revised to Positive from Negative; withdrawn
Local currency short-term IDR affirmed at 'B' and withdrawn
National long-term rating affirmed at 'AA(rus)'; Outlook revised to Positive from Negative; withdrawn
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.