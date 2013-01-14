BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 14 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi A.S.'s (YKB) upcoming issue of Eurobonds an expected 'BBB(exp)' rating.
The notes are senior unsecured and will rank equally with all of YKB's other senior unsecured obligations. The expected rating is in line with YKB's Long-term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB'/Stable, which is driven by the bank's Viability Rating and also underpinned by potential support from UniCredit S.p.A. (UC, 'A-'/Negative). The total amount and final maturity of the issue are yet to be determined.
Yapi Kredi is Turkey's fourth-largest private bank at end-Q312 with a 9% market share in assets. It is 81.8%-owned by Koc Financial Services, which is ultimately a 50-50 joint venture between Koc Group and UC. The rest of the shares are publicly traded.
Yapi Kredi is currently rated as follows:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDR: 'BBB'/Stable
Short-term foreign and local currency IDR: 'F3',
National Long-term Rating: 'AAA(tur)'/Stable.
Viability Rating: 'bbb',
Support Rating: '2',
Senior unsecured debt: 'BBB'
Subordinated debt: 'BBB-'
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.