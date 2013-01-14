(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 14 - Fitch Ratings expects the major Austrian banks to remain committed to their operations in core Central and Eastern European (CEE) countries despite ongoing macroeconomic and regulatory challenges. While exiting more peripheral CEE and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) markets is a possibility, the large Austrian banks have sufficient scale and sufficiently strong local funding franchises to mitigate current headwinds in CEE, says Fitch in a new special report.

CEE operations are the main driver of Austria's large banks' profitability following their expansion into the region in the 1990s and 2000s. While CEE activities typically generate higher margins than the banks' domestic business, they are also significantly more volatile, as evidenced in the downturn in many CEE markets in 2009. However, the large banks' diversification across the region and their substantial lower margin but less volatile domestic franchises largely mitigates CEE earnings and risk volatility.

The Austrian banking sector is dominated by the country's three largest banks, UniCredit Bank Austria AG ('A'/Stable/'bbb+'), Erste Group Bank AG ('A'/Stable/'a-') and the Raiffeisen banking sector including its subsidiary Raiffeisen Bank International AG ('A'/Stable/'bbb').

While the large Austrian banks have fared comparatively well since the financial crisis, notably due to their considerable geographical diversification, emphasis on deposit-funded growth and dominant franchises in Austria and many CEE countries, in Fitch's view, the second tier of Austria's banking system is considerably weaker. Smaller Austrian banks such as Volksbanken Verbund ('A'/Stable/'bb-') and Kommunalkredit Austria ('A'/Stable/'b+') have encountered difficulties since 2008 and had to rely on various degrees of sovereign support.

Following the effective nationalisation of several second tier banks in the wake of the financial crisis, since 2009 the Austrian supervisory authorities have made efforts to strengthen banking supervision, among other things through a more transparent division of responsibility between the two main supervisory bodies, the Financial Market Authority and the Austrian National Bank, as well as tighter capital and funding requirements.

The special report, entitled "The Austrian Banking System - Features, Trends, Risks" provides an overview of main characteristics of the system, recent developments regarding profitability, asset quality and funding as well as background on Austrian banking laws and supervisory institutions.

