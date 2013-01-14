(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 14 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a joint bond issue to be made by 16 regional public
hospitals in France an expected Long-term local currency issue rating of 'AA(EXP)'. This is the
third transaction of a pool of French Public Hospitals and the first one rated by Fitch. The
amount of the expected issue is EUR228m, maturing in 2022. Each of the hospitals has a different
share of the total bond issue that ranges from 2% to 15%.
The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information
already received.
RATING RATIONALE
Given the absence of cross-repayment obligations, credit enhancement or liquidity reserves
in the bond structure, the entire bond issue would default if any one of the joint issuers
failed in its obligations. Therefore Fitch considers such a joint bond issue that does not
provide mutual support or solidarity mechanisms among the different obligors, or collateral
backing, as dependent on the weakest participant.
To rate the bond, Fitch has applied its public sector entity criteria to assess each of the
16 hospitals. They all have the status of Etablissement Public (Public Entity) and as such
benefit from a protective status and cannot be liquidated. The French state reinforced its ties
with public hospitals in 2009 by changing their legal status from a "local" to a "national"
public establishment. In addition, Fitch considers that the central government, through the
creation of the Regional Healthcare Agencies in 2009, has increased its control, particularly in
terms of development of strategy and financial monitoring, over French public hospitals. The 16
regional hospitals participating in the joint bond issue are large and Fitch considers that due
to the strategic importance of Regional Hospitals the support they may receive from the state is
stronger than for other hospitals. The 16 public regional hospitals are Besancon, Bordeaux,
Clermont, Dijon, Grenoble, Lyon, Marseille, Metz, Montpellier, Nancy, Nice, Nimes, Poitiers,
Rouen, Saint Etienne and Toulouse.
The 16 hospitals participating in this transaction reported current revenue in aggregate of
EUR10.8bn in 2011, of which around 88% came from central governmnent.. They employ around
150,000 staff and have close to 33,000 beds. The 16 hospitals generated an average operating
margin (exluding depreciation) of around 6% and their financial debt, excluding long-term
revolving loans, amounted to EUR4,998m at end-2011. This debt was equivalent to 46% of their
aggregate revenue, although the percentage by hospital ranges from 1.6% to around 91%. Since
2011 any hospital whose debt level exceeds targets needs to seek approval in advance from its
Regional Healthcare Agencies.
Liquidity has been a source of concern for the French public hospitals, which is mainly due
to the timing of funding by the central government. While commercial creditors are in most cases
paid within the legal limit of 50 days, public hospitals have seen their current assets increase
which has translated into pressure on liquidity. A large number of the public hospitals have
contracted lines of credit (long and short term). The central government has reinforced its
monitoring of the financial performance of the sector and also in some cases provided temporary
liqudity support. In September 2012 the government established a special committee to scrutinize
the liquidity of any hospital deemed to face problems, and the hospital concerned will have to
submit three months' cash flow projections.
TRIGGERS.
A downgrade of the issue rating could result from a downgrade of the sovereign rating as
Fitch considers the rating of the joint bond to be linked to the Issuer Default Rating of the
French Republic ('AAA'/Negative). A rating downgrade could also result from a dilution of the
hospitals' legal status or control from the central govenrment.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS AND SENSITIVITIES
The ratings are sensitive to a number of assumptions.
- Fitch assumes that the reinforcement on liquidity monitoring and that the amount of
reserves from the central government would be enough to cover any potential liabilities from
those hospitals.
- Fitch assumes that no change on the status of public health establishment and that
implicit guarantee from central government remain in place.
- Fitch also assumes no change on the funding model of hospitals.