BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 14 - Fitch Ratings has published a new issue report on Turin Capital Leasing Fundo de Investimento em Direitos Creditorios (Turin FIDC).
On Dec. 28, 2012, Fitch affirmed the BRL46,690,000 senior cotas as follows:
--Local currency rating at 'A-sf'; Outlook Stable;
--Brazilian national scale rating at 'AAAsf(bra)'; Outlook Stable.
The transaction is backed by a static pool of finance leases originated by Banco CNH Capital S.A. (Banco CNH) to companies and individuals throughout Brazil for heavy equipment. The FIDC consists of a sequential-pay structure of senior cotas and unrated junior cotas with the legal final maturity in January 2014.
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.