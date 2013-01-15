(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 15 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded JLOC 39's class B to D
trust beneficiary interests (TBIs) due April 2014 and affirmed the class A TBIs.
The transaction is a Japanese multi-borrower type CMBS securitisation. The
rating actions are as follows:
JPY3.3bn* Class A TBIs affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
JPY5.4bn* Class B TBIs downgraded to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; Recovery Estimate
revised to 50% from 55%
JPY3.9bn* Class C TBIs downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; Recovery Estimate 0%
JPY1.6bn* Class D TBIs downgraded to 'Dsf' from 'Csf'; Recovery Estimate 0%
*as of 11 January 2013
The downgrade of class D TBIs reflects the write-down of their principal on the
January 2013 payment date, after the workout activity of a defaulted loan
resulted in only partial recovery.
The downgrade of the class B and C TBIs reflects Fitch's view of the increased
probability of principal loss on these TBIs. Only one defaulted loan, backed by
an office building in Tokyo, now remains in the transaction. The increased risk
of principal loss reflects downward revision of Fitch's valuation of this
property and follows more clarity on recovery prospects as a result of a workout
strategy being put in place.
The affirmation of the class A TBIs reflects Fitch's expectation that the TBIs
will be fully redeemed well in advance of the legal final maturity, given the
progress of the workout on the remaining defaulted loan. The class A TBIs have
also been mostly redeemed following the completion of workouts on three
defaulted loans since Fitch's previous rating action in March 2012.
This transaction is a securitisation of Tokutei Mokuteki Kaisha specified bonds
and non-recourse loans issued by and extended to a total of 10 issuers or
borrowers (collectively, loans), respectively. At closing, these underlying
loans were ultimately secured by 34 properties. The transaction is now secured
by one defaulted loan backed by one property.