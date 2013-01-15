(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 15 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed PT Tugu Reasuransi Indonesia's (Tugu Re) National
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'A(idn)' with Stable Outlook.
The rating reflects Tugu Re's steady business growth, healthy operating profitability and
conservative investment mix relative to peers. The company's weak capital position and lack of
geographical diversification remain key rating constraints.
Tugu Re recorded around 10.2% annualised gross premiums growth in the first half of 2012,
according to unaudited accounts. Its return on average equity and pre-tax return on assets
improved to 23.6% and 8.8%, respectively, at end-H112 from 20% and 6.5% at end-2011. This
improvement was driven by a combination of stable investment return, a lower expense ratio and
an absence of major catastrophes in Indonesia during the period.
Fitch believes Tugu Re's growth would be sustained by steady premium growth in a lowly
penetrated Indonesian market and by favourable government regulation requiring insurers in the
direct market to obtain automatic reinsurance support from domestic reinsurers.
Tugu Re's conservative investment portfolio comprises over 90% fixed income instruments and
cash deposits. Fitch views positively the company's move to reduce its equity exposure to 4.2%
at end-June 2012 from 13.2% at end-2011. While Fitch views Tugu Re's investment strategies to be
conservative, the agency remains cautious over any material shift in its investment strategy
leading to a significant increase in equity exposure.
Compared with its regional reinsurance peers, Tugu Re has limited geographical
diversification with about 96% of gross written premiums sourced from the catastrophe-prone
Indonesian market. Tugu Re's rating is also constrained by its weak capitalisation relative to
its risk underwriting and operating profile. Its regulatory risk-based capital (RBC) ratio was
135% at end-November 2012 compared with the regulatory minimum of 120%.
Key rating triggers for an upgrade include sustained improvement in Tugu Re's profitability
with a combined ratio consistently lower than 95% (end-June 2012: 89.28%), and strengthening
capitalisation with RBC consistently above 220%. The rating may also be upgraded on account of
enhanced risk management practice such as reserving techniques and business underwriting. Key
rating triggers for a downgrade include a failure to maintain a statutory RBC ratio of above
130% on a sustained basis and a significant deterioration in profitability which may be brought
about by worsening claims experience as reflected by its combined ratio being consistently above
110%.
Tugu Re is one of the four national reinsurance companies in Indonesia with an operating
history of more than 20 years.