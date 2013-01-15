(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 15 -
Summary analysis -- Israel Discount Bank Ltd. --------------------- 15-Jan-2013
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/A-3 Country: Israel
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 465074
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
30-Apr-2009 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
21-Feb-2008 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/A-3
SACP bb+
Anchor bbb
Business Position Adequate (0)
Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1)
Risk Position Moderate (-1)
Funding and Liquidity Average
and Adequate (0)
Support +1
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support +1
Additional Factors 0
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view that
Israel Discount Bank's (IDB) business and financial position will remain
broadly stable over the next 12-24 months. We expect any impact from potential
economic turbulence, such as a slowdown in the Israeli economy or the
residential real estate sector, on the bank's financial profile to remain
manageable, allowing the bank to maintain its capitalization at the current
level. All else being equal, a change in the sovereign ratings on the State of
Israel (foreign currency A+/Stable/A-1; local currency AA-/Stable/A-1+) would
not have a direct impact on the bank's ratings.
Significant deterioration of the Israeli economy could put pressure on the
bank's asset quality or capitalization, and trigger a negative rating action.
In addition, the sale of core assets by the bank, as part of its capital
management plan, which we believe would increase its risk profile or weaken
its business stability, could also lead us to take negative rating action.
Given the slower growth prospects for the Israeli economy, the low interest
rate environment constrains margins and continues to exert negative pressure
on corporate sector refinancing needs. Hence, we believe that a positive
rating action is less likely at this stage.
Rationale
The ratings on IDB reflect its 'bbb' anchor, its "adequate" business position,
"weak" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding, and
"adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. The ratings also
incorporate our view of the moderate likelihood of extraordinary government
support to IDB in case of need, given IDB's "moderate" systemic importance in
Israel, which we view as "supportive" toward its banking sector.
We assess IDB's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at 'bb+'.
Anchor:'bbb'
Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA)
economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the
starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating (ICR). Our anchor for a
commercial bank operating in Israel is 'bbb'. While 13% of IDB's lending is in
the U.S., it has no impact on the anchor. The BICRA score is informed by our
evaluation of economic risk; we view Israel's economic indicators as
supportive to the banking sector, with "adequate" resilience and no major
imbalances. However, the situation could deteriorate rapidly considering the
high political risk in the country. The credit risk in the economy is also
"high" due to significant borrower concentration and large exposure to real
estate. With regard to industry risk, the Israeli banking sector has an
adequate institutional framework and is underpinned by a high and stable share
of core retail deposits. We expect stability to remain high, although somewhat
distorted by nonbank competitors focusing on corporate lending.
Business position: Business stability is pressured by ongoing capital
constraints
Our assessment of IDB's business position as "adequate" reflects its good
commercial position in the Israeli market but also its high geographic
concentration. The bank has about 15% market share by assets and benefits from
a robust customer franchise. With total assets of Israeli shekel (NIS) 200
billion (about $50 billion) as of Sept. 30, 2012, IDB is the third largest
banking group in Israel. High geographical concentration is partly offset by
diversified business lines and a retail customer base which support business
stability. The bank saw massive change in its senior management in 2011, and
we believe the main challenges for the new management remain the need to
address the bank's weak capitalization and low operating efficiency, which
constrain business growth and market position. We expect loan growth to remain
low for 2013, at about 1%-2%, due to the bank's limited capital position and
in consideration of the updated regulatory capital requirements set by the
authorities (9% core tier 1 by the end of 2014).
Capital and earnings: Moderate capitalization and weak earning capacity
We assess IDB's capital and earnings as "moderate." Our projected RAC
(risk-adjusted capital) ratios before adjustments are higher than our
projections for last year, and remain within the range of 5%-5.5% for the next
18-24 months. These take into account the bank's recent deleveraging which
supported its capital base. However, we believe the bank's earning capacity
will remain weak for the period, and therefore more sensitive than its
domestic peers to potential stress scenarios. Our projection incorporates
increasing regulatory demands reflected in a zero dividend distribution
assumption. We believe low operational efficiency will continue to weigh on
the bank's earnings capacity in the next 12-24 months; the bank had a
cost-to-income ratio of 75%-77% in 2011 and 2012. We also believe that credit
losses will likely increase in the next 12-24 months, picking up from their
low level, driven by the slower growth of the Israeli economy. Furthermore, we
expect the liquidity pressure of some of the highly leveraged big local
conglomerates to continue in 2013, in light of their significant debt
repayments. In addition, we expect the low interest environment to continue to
put pressure on the bank's interest margins during 2013.
The bank reported net profit of NIS633 million in the first nine months of
2012, almost flat from the previous year, and equivalent to a low ROE (return
on equity) of 7.7%. Profits in 2012 were impacted by an impairment of the
bank's equity minority holdings in FIBI in the second half. ROE excluding this
impairment would reach 8.6%.
Risk position: Moderate risk position with low growth prospects, and potential
pressure on asset quality
We assess IDB's risk position as "moderate." We expect IDB's growth rates to
be lower than the industry average and Israeli GDP growth of about 2%-3% in
2013. We do not expect any significant change in the bank's risk exposure. IDB
is highly exposed to the Israeli economy, but as the third largest player in
Israel, its loan profile is well-diversified by industry sectors. A key
negative issue for IDB and the other large Israeli banks' risk position is
single-party concentration. In addition, the bank's exposure to holding
companies and LBO (leveraged buyout) transactions is high, in our view. This
is becoming a key credit risk in the current environment due to the high
volatility of the capital market, which impacts the value of collaterals. The
loan book concentration is a reflection of the concentrated Israeli economy,
which we have already incorporated into our BICRA assessment. In addition, the
bank is exposed to the commercial real estate sector, which represents almost
20% of its total exposure (on and off balance sheet).
We expect a negative trend in asset quality and credit costs in 2013 driven by
the projected slowdown for the Israeli economy and the expected continued
liquidity pressure on the corporate sector. We believe that IDB's low NPL
(nonperforming loans) coverage ratio, which was about 33% as of Sept. 30,
2012, might indicate higher credit costs for the next 12-24 months.
Funding and liquidity: Sound funding base which supports adequate liquidity
position
We consider that IDB's funding is "average" and its liquidity "adequate." The
funding base is well diversified and in line with local peers'. The bank's
loan-to-deposit ratio was about 78% at Sept. 30, 2012, compared with the
industry average of about 90%-100%. Its funding base mainly relies on retail
core deposits, while wholesale funding levels are in line with local peers'.
Liquidity is "adequate" with approximately 25% of the assets in the form of
cash and Israeli government bonds, which together comprise 30% of total
deposits.
External support: SACP benefits from one notch uplift for extraordinary
government support
The long-term rating on IDB is one notch higher than our SACP assessment,
reflecting IDB's "moderate" systemic importance in Israel, which we view as
"supportive" to its banking sector. Consequently, we consider the likelihood
of extraordinary government support to IDB, if needed, as "moderately high."
