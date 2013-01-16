(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 16 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the 'Dsf' ratings of JLOC 37, LLC's class D1 and D2 notes due to tranche default. The transaction is a Japanese multi-borrower type CMBS securitisation.

The class D1 and D2 notes were written down further to zero on the January 2013 payment date, after the workout activity of the remaining defaulted loan resulted in partial recovery.

Since the previous rating action in July 2012, the last remaining property backing the transaction's loan was sold. The repayment proceeds from the loan were applied to the repayment of the note principal sequentially and as a result, the class C1 and C2 notes were redeemed in full on the same payment date.

Fitch will no longer calculate the Recovery Estimate for the class D1 and D2 notes following the withdrawal of the ratings.

At closing in July 2007 the notes were ultimately secured by 10 loans collateralised by 61 properties.