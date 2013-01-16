(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'AA-' debt rating to the 7th
series of the U.S. dollar-denominated government-guaranteed notes issued by Development Bank of
Japan Inc. (A+/Negative/A-1). The US$1 billion notes, due Jan. 22, 2018, carry
a coupon rate of 1.000%. The rating on the notes reflects the unconditional
and irrevocable guarantee of the government of Japan (AA-/Negative/A-1+).
The rating on DBJ reflects its status as a government-related entity and a
financial institution that is 100% owned by the government, as well as our
assessment of its stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which excludes the factor
of government support in a time of need. Because of its critical policy role,
we believe DBJ has an "extremely high" likelihood of receiving extraordinary
support from the government of Japan. Based on its policy role, and with its
strong business base, DBJ has a track record of extending investment and
financing expertise in areas such as community development and revitalization,
environmental conservation, and technological innovation. The bank has also
instituted emergency measures to deal with the global financial and economic
crisis, and disasters including the Great East Japan Earthquake, which are
difficult for private financial institutions to manage. In DBJ's
implementation of emergency measures, it has received financial support from
the government, such as liquidity support and additional capital. However, the
rating is constrained by potential weakening of DBJ's relationship with the
government over the long term under the current full privatization plan. Our
assessment of the SACP reflects DBJ's sound capitalization and limited market
risk. However, DBJ's credit risk concentration on large-lot borrowers
following the March 2011 earthquake has risen relative to its earnings and
capital, and we view this as a risk factor. Another risk factor is the
worsening financial performance, in our view, of a large-lot borrower that has
been receiving government support.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010
Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
Banks: Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions,
Nov. 9, 2011