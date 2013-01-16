(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 16 -

Summary analysis -- Westdeutsche ImmobilienBank ------------------- 16-Jan-2013

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/A-3 Country: Germany

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

08-Dec-2011 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

06-May-2009 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/A-3

SACP bb+

Anchor bbb+

Business Position Weak (-2)

Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)

Risk Position Moderate (-1)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Adequate (0)

Support +1

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support +1

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Support from 100% owner Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA).

-- We expect EAA to ensure an orderly winding down of Westdeutsche ImmobilienBank (WIB).

-- Moderate likelihood of extraordinary government support.

Weaknesses:

-- Possibility that EAA would sell WIB in the longer term if capital markets improve fundamentally and WIB's unsecured funding needs decrease.

-- A narrow business model that requires ongoing parent support.

-- Dependence on wholesale funding.

Outlook

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' outlook on Germany-based Westdeutsche ImmobilienBank (WIB) is stable, reflecting our view that material changes that would affect our assessment of WIB's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) or the likelihood of additional government support shouldn't arise in the near term. In addition, we believe that the measures taken by German state-owned Erste Abwicklungsanstalt--a public-law workout entity and WIB's 100% owner--to wind down WIB should enable the bank to maintain adequate and sustainable risk-adjusted capital ratios in the 7%-10% range over this time frame.

We could take negative rating actions if, for example, we concluded that the likelihood of a sale of WIB to a financially weaker entity had increased, that WIB's systemic importance had diminished further, or that WIB's capital or risk position had weakened. A disorderly wind-down, which we currently consider very unlikely, could have adverse implications, mainly for WIB's subordinated and unsecured creditors.

We could take positive rating actions if WIB's wind-down progresses smoothly, sustainably reducing the risks from its SACP, or if EAA strengthened its explicit support for WIB.

