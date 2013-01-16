BRIEF-Beni Stabili repurchased bonds due 2019 for EUR 266.7 mln
* Repurchased bonds for 266.7 million euros ($282.12 million), representing 98.78 percent of convertible bonds due April 17, 2019
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 16 -
Overview
-- On Jan. 14, 2013, we revised our outlook on Finland to stable from negative and affirmed our 'AAA/A-1+' sovereign credit ratings.
-- In our opinion, the rating on Finnish funding agency Municipality Finance PLC is underpinned by the credit strength of Finland's robust local government sector and a guarantee from the Municipal Guarantee Board (MGB).
-- We are revising our outlook on Municipality Finance to stable from negative and affirming the 'AAA/A-1+' credit ratings.
-- The stable outlook reflects our anticipation that the link between Municipality Finance and the MGB will remain intact and that Municipality Finance will maintain its prudent asset-liability management, excellent asset quality, and very strong liquidity over the next 24 months.
Rating Action
On Jan. 16, 2013, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Finnish funding agency Municipality Finance PLC to stable from negative. At the same time, we affirmed our 'AAA' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term issuer credit ratings on the agency.
PARIS, March 9 A French prosecutor sought a two-year suspended prison sentence on Thursday against the head of French banking group BPCE, Francois Perol, in a illegal conflict of interest case.
WASHINGTON, March 9 EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt said on Thursday he is not convinced that carbon dioxide from human activity is the main driver of climate change and said he wants Congress to weigh in on whether CO2 is a harmful pollutant that should be regulated.