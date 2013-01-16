BRIEF-Beni Stabili repurchased bonds due 2019 for EUR 266.7 mln
* Repurchased bonds for 266.7 million euros ($282.12 million), representing 98.78 percent of convertible bonds due April 17, 2019
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 16 -
Ratings -- Fingrid Oyj -------------------------------------------- 16-Jan-2013
CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/A-1+ Country: Finland
Primary SIC: Electric and
other services
combined
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
20-Apr-2011 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+
24-Oct-2007 A+/A-1 A+/A-1
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
EUR1.50 bil med-term note Prog 05/13/1998: sr
unsecd AA- 20-Apr-2011
EUR26.911 mil 5.20% med-term nts ser 190813/I
due 08/19/2013 AA- 20-Apr-2011
SEK500 mil fltg rate med-term nts due
10/18/2016 AA- 14-Nov-2011
SEK500 mil 3.50% med-term nts due 10/18/2016 AA- 14-Nov-2011
EUR300 mil 3.50% bnds due 04/03/2024 AA- 16-Apr-2012
EURO CP prog auth amt EUR600 mil A-1+ 20-Apr-2011
