(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 16 -

Overview

-- On Jan. 14, 2013, Standard & Poor's revised its outlook on Finland to stable from negative and affirmed its 'AAA/A-1+' ratings.

-- In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, we are revising our outlook on Finnish electricity transmission system operator Fingrid Oyj to stable from negative and affirming our 'AA-/A-1+' ratings.

-- The stable outlook reflects that on Finland, and our expectation that Fingrid's stand-alone credit profile will not significantly change in the near term.

Rating Action

On Jan. 16, 2013, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Finnish transmission system operator Fingrid Oyj to stable from negative and affirmed its 'AA-/A-1+' long- and short-term corporate credit ratings and 'AA-' senior unsecured debt ratings.

Rationale

The outlook revision mirrors that on the Republic of Finland (AAA/Stable/A-1+); see "Finland Outlook Revised To Stable; 'AAA/A-1+' Ratings Affirmed", published Jan. 14, 2013, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

The ratings on Fingrid continue to reflect the company's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we assess at 'a'. Our view of Fingrid's SACP is based on its excellent business risk profile and significant financial risk profile. The ratings also reflect our opinion that there is a "high" likelihood that Finland would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Fingrid in the event of financial distress.

Fingrid's business risk profile is underpinned by its strategic position as the electricity transmission system operator (TSO) in Finland. It further reflects Fingrid's strong record of network efficiency, Finland's favorable cost-plus regulatory regime, and the company's clear strategic focus on the national electricity transmission network and enhancement of the Nordic electricity market. Relative weaknesses, in our view, are modest exposure to short-term volume risk and low returns on capital across the industry. Fingrid's financial risk profile is constrained by fairly high leverage and low debt-service coverage ratios. These weaknesses are partly mitigated by the company's access to a diverse funding base and an extensive hedging policy.

Under our base-case operating scenario, we predict that the current regulatory framework, in place since 2005, will not undergo major changes. This should add stability and predictability to the company's underlying earnings, in our view. We believe that Fingrid's funds from operations (FFO) will increase in 2012 and beyond as a result of tariff increases. This should mitigate the cost of the company's sizable investment program and likely increasing dividends, in light of the ownership change in 2011. We therefore estimate that discretionary cash flows--cash flows after investments and dividends--will be slightly negative in the coming years. We anticipate that Fingrid will fund part of its investments with additional debt, which will likely add slightly to the EUR1.25 billion in debt the company had outstanding at the end of September 2012. However, as a result of increasing FFO, but only slightly increasing debt, we expect the FFO-to-adjusted debt ratio to improve gradually to 13%-15% over the next few years, a level we consider commensurate with the current SACP. This compares with about 10% in 2011.

The long-term ratings include two notches of uplift, in accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs). This reflects our view that there is a "high" likelihood of extraordinary government support, based on our assessment of Fingrid's "very important" role for and "strong" link with the Finnish government, Fingrid's majority shareholder.