Jan 16 - Fitch Ratings has updated the Global Macro Aggregate Credit Risk chart in its Risk Radar as at mid-January 2013. This is the only part of the Risk Radar that has been updated as at this date to accompany Fitch's European outlook road show. A full discussion of risks represented in the Global Macro Aggregate Credit Risk chart, and all other charts, can be found in Risk Radar: October 2012.

The January 2013 update moves the position of two risks and introduces two new topics. Fitch has adjusted the positions of the US fiscal stand-off and the eurozone financial crisis. The lack of a more permanent resolution in the US raises the urgency of this risk, while that of a potential eurozone financial crisis has lessened. However, their respective unfavourable impact positioning is unchanged.

The Outlook on the US 'AAA' rating remains Negative. The legislative debate is still the most pressing one. It continues with the US debt ceiling having been reached and possible further legislative fiscal measures forthcoming in the next two months. The measures approved by eurozone policymakers in 2012 have made a disorderly default by a eurozone sovereign less likely, with reduced consequent contagion effects. However, the continued risk presented by the eurozone crisis is sufficiently strong for Fitch to regard it as one of the greatest negative risks at present.

The two new risk bubbles are "High Yield" and "Greater Independence of US in Energy". In the Risk Radar, Fitch classifies the former in the low urgency but impact unfavourable area. The agency remains concerned about possible growing asset bubbles as central bank fiscal easing continues. If it occurred as a result of the deterioration and possible default of high-yield borrowers it would negatively affect ratings. This concern developed during 2012 in a number of regions globally, including Asia-Pacific and the US. Increased high-yield issuance and investor interest in this product area also contributed to Fitch's inclusion of this risk on the Risk Radar Global Macro Aggregate Credit Risk chart.

Increased shale gas production has resulted in greater energy independence for the US. Fitch considers it to have a favourable ratings impact as energy costs should become lower. It is of low urgency because of the time required for this to affect ratings.