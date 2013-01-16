Jan 16 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have reviewed the performance of Loan Investments by conducting a credit and cash flow analysis and assessing the support provided by the transaction participants.

-- Following our review, we have lowered our rating on the class A notes for counterparty reasons.

-- Subsequently, we have withdrawn our rating on this class of notes at the issuer's request.

-- Loan Investments is a cash flow CLO transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has today lowered to 'A+ (sf)' from 'AA- (sf)' its credit rating on Loan Investments B.V.'s class A notes. Subsequently, we have withdrawn our rating on this class of notes at the issuer's request.

Today's rating actions follow the issuer's request to withdraw our rating on the class A notes. Following the request, we performed a credit and cash flow analysis and assessed the support that each participant provides to the transaction by applying our 2012 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published on Nov. 29, 2012). In our analysis, we used data from the latest available trustee report dated Nov. 30, 2012.

We have subjected the capital structure to a cash flow analysis to determine the break-even default rates for each rated class of notes. In our analysis, we used the reported portfolio balance that we considered to be performing (EUR674,654,832), the covenanted weighted-average spread (1.05%), and the weighted-average recovery rates that we considered to be appropriate. We applied various cash flow stress scenarios, using four different default patterns, in conjunction with different interest rate stress scenarios for each liability rating category.

From our analysis, we have observed that EUR255.0 million of the class A notes have paid down since our last rating action. This has increased the level of credit enhancement available to the class A notes since our previous rating action on July 20, 2012 (see "Loan Investments B.V. (Formerly SCUTE Bali) Class A Rating Raised Following Partial Note Redemption").

BNP Paribas Securities Services (A+/Negative/A-1) currently acts as custodian and bank account provider in this transaction. Following a review of the transaction documents and the application of our 2012 counterparty criteria, we consider that the downgrade language does not comply with our 2012 counterparty criteria. Our 2012 counterparty criteria therefore cap the maximum potential rating on the class A notes at the issuer credit rating (ICR) on BNP Paribas Securities Services.

Following the application of our 2012 counterparty criteria, we have lowered to 'A+ (sf)' from 'AA- (sf)' our rating on the class A notes to be commensurate with the ICR on BNP Paribas Securities Services. At the issuer's request, we have subsequently withdrawn our rating on the class A notes.

Loan Investments is a cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction that securitizes loans to primarily European speculative-grade corporate firms. The transaction closed in March 2008 and is managed by NIBC Bank N.V.

